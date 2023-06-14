ITI Berhampur comes up with e-trolley for women vendors

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: E-trolley, a unique vehicle developed by Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur to help street vendors, particularly women, to sell their goods more easily and efficiently was launched by Berhampur municipal corporation (BeMC) on Tuesday.

This low-cost environment-friendly vehicle is battery-operated and does not produce any emissions. When charged fully, it can carry a load of up to 300 kg and cover a distance of 50 km at a stretch. Principal of ITI Berhampur Rajat Panigrahi said the e-trolley has been developed and designed by the institute with active support from Ganjam Zilla Parishad.

“It will be used by women vendors to cover long distances with vegetables and other items they sell. Moreover, developing such products will help students get innovative ideas and hands-on practical knowledge,” he added.

Considered a promising new technology, the e-trolleys will most likely help cities reduce their carbon footprint and revolutionise public transportation. Deputy commissioner of BeMC Ashirvad Parida officially unveiled the e-trolley.

