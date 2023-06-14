Home States Odisha

Odisha CM announces Rs 117.73 crore financial package for MDM cooks & assistants

Stating that Mission Shakti has played a crucial role in the promotion of education, the chief minister said the government will further strengthen it to achieve women empowerment.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a financial package of Rs 117.73 crore for cooks and their assistants engaged in government schools for the preparation of midday meals. The package also includes a saree allowance of Rs 500 for each of them.

Around 1.09 lakh women cooks and assistants from 4,730 Mission Shakti groups in 50,862 schools across the state will benefit from the assistance. Around 45.5 lakh students in classes I to VIII are served midday meals prepared by these workers. In 2017-18, the government had approved saree allowance of Rs 250 for them.

Addressing a gathering of cooks and assistants virtually, the chief minister said that the midday meal works as an incentive in ensuring spread of education and food security for the children. “The government is indebted to the cooks who play an important role in this effort,” he said.

Stating that Mission Shakti has played a crucial role in the promotion of education, the chief minister said the government will further strengthen it to achieve women empowerment. He advised them to follow hygienic and healthy practices in their work as per the training provided to them. School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi and secretary of the department Aswathi S also spoke on the occasion.

