Rourkela: Benchmark price hike of residential land in steel city draws flak

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Revenue department has reportedly increased the benchmark value of residential plots on par with commercial land at Chhend Colony in Rourkela, a move which is being termed by many as sheer greed.

In a letter to the Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) on May 3, the sub-registrar of Panposh stated that the benchmark value of residential and commercial land at Chhend Colony was Rs 8.47 crore per acre which comes to Rs 8.34 lakh per decimal. This information has not gone down well with plot and house owners who fear they would have to dole out heavy stamp duty for registration of residential land without commercial use.

OSHB House and Land Owners’ Association president Bimal Bisi said a year back, the benchmark value of land at Chhend Colony was Rs 3.20 crore per acre. The value has now more than doubled to Rs 8.47 crore per acre. Demanding immediate corrective action, he claimed that owners of residential houses allotted by OSHB at Chhend Colony and Basanti Colony around three to four decades back, are yet to get legality of land ownership. For the last one year, the government is only giving assurances and yet to take any steps in this regard.

Three days back, Bisi also wrote a letter to the secretary of Revenue and Disaster Department in connection with the hike in benchmark value of residential plots. Contacted, Panposh sub-collector Abhimanyu Majhi said he would be able to comment on the matter after proper examination of the issue.

Incidentally in November 2020, the Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) had increased land value exponentially during its plot auction. The auction had fetched Rs 1.32 crore and Rs 1.24 crore for two plots of similar size of 2,760 sq ft against the offset price of Rs 26.13 lakh. Similarly, another plot of 2,400 sq ft was sold for Rs 76 lakh against the offset price of Rs 22.72 lakh.

Other smaller plots too had fetched at least four times higher prices. This led to an overnight increase of sq ft price to Rs 3,741-Rs 4,782 at Chhend Colony. The offset prices were already 10 per cent higher than the prevailing benchmark value. Chhend Colony resident Bhaskar Patra said government land is not available for the common man and the RDA’s auction had set a wrong precedence.

