Home States Odisha

Shrinking campus clouds Rourkela college expansion 

The GACR has started as Rourkela Science College at sector-4 in August 1961. After being taken over by the government in July 1963, the college shifted to its present campus at Panposh.

Published: 14th June 2023 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Image for used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With campus size getting reduced gradually, the future expansion of Government Autonomous College, Rourkela (GACR) is reportedly at stake as the institution and its neighbouring area is yet to receive land ownership.

The GACR has started as Rourkela Science College at sector-4 in August 1961. After being taken over by the government in July 1963, the college shifted to its present campus at Panposh. Accorded autonomous status in 2022, the institution is reportedly built on 51 acre of land.

With government land increasingly becoming scarce, the GACR was in 2005 forced to part with around 16 acre land on the southern side where the mega Rourkela One of the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) is coming up.

Later in 2021, the district administration took away another five acre of the college land on the western side to rehabilitate shopkeepers for renovation of the Panposh market complex, another project of the RSCL worth Rs 45 crore.

Rourkela tehsildar CK Mallick said the GACR is in possession of 35 acre land.  “The institution had sent a proposal for alienation of its land six months back and necessary steps in this regard are being taken,” he added. In-charge principal of GACR Bijay Behera, meanwhile, refuted the tehsildar’s claims and said after demarcation they were asked to submit alienation proposal for 30.14 acre and not 35 acre. 

Sources said of the 30.14 acre land of the college, around two acre are illegally occupied for auto-rickshaw stand, road, public toilet and temporary shops.  Owing to this, construction of boundary wall is not possible on the western side which compromises with the campus safety. Besides, intrusion of anti-social elements during nights is a regular affair, they added. 

GACR campus runs junior and degree colleges, PG courses along with branches of IGNOU and Odisha Open University with combined student strength of about 8,000. It is on an expansion mode with many ongoing infrastructure projects, while several others are in the pipeline.  

GACR alumni association convener Girish Mohapatra said the association for long has been demanding upgradation of the GACR into an affiliating university to cater to the needs of colleges in Sundargarh and adjacent districts. 

“The GACR needs adequate land for expansion and has demanded the district administration to immediately restore the five acre land on its western end besides transferring available adjacent government land to the college,” Mohapatra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Autonomous College Rourkela Rourkela Smart City Ltd
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp