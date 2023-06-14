Vending zones to relocate street vendors by Sambalpur Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is developing three vending zones to relocate street vendors who are encroaching on major roads of the city and causing a nuisance to commuters. For the last several years, street vendors, especially vegetable sellers have turned some of the busiest roads in the city into unauthorised marketplaces.

On top of it, the movement of buyers visiting these vendors and haphazard parking near their shops add to the traffic congestion on the routes. The affected roads include the Ainthapali-Budharaja, Dhuchrapara Chowk-Laxmi Talkies Chowk and bus stand-Modipara routes.

Sources said steps were taken in the past to evict the vendors from roads. However, in the absence of suitable places, the vendors once again resumed their business in the same areas. Enforcement officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said the vending zone behind Ram Sagar Park has been completed with all amenities including water supply and toilet.

Another vending zone at PHED ground near Ainthapali is on the verge of completion. “However, the shedding of both the vending zone is pending. Once the sheds are installed, we will start the process of shifting the vendors. Besides, we are in the process of developing another vending zone for fish vendors near Sahu Colony,” he informed.

The vending zone behind Ram Sagar Park will put an end to the traffic congestion on bus stand-Modipara route. Similarly, the one at PHED ground will solve traffic problems on Aithapali-Budharaja route.

This apart, an organised marketplace near Govintola area, which was lying unused for years, has also been made operational by the SMC recently. This has solved the traffic woes along Govindtola-Dhanupali route. Mohanty said, “Plans are also afoot to develop eating zones at multiple places in the city to organise street food vendors. Charbati and Danipali have been identified for the purpose.”

