Weavers seek admin help on Balijhori haat

By Express News Service

BARGARH: After facing resistance from a group of people last week, weavers operating at Bargarh’s Behera Kapda market also known as Balijhori haat, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding its intervention for ensuring the smooth operation of the weekly handloom market on Wednesdays.

Prior the Covid outbreak, the weavers said the market operated on Fridays every week. Post-Covid, they decided to change the operation days to Wednesday since many vegetable vendors also put up their stalls on Fridays leading to a shortage of space.

However, some people since the last one week have been opposing the same and forcing the weavers to run their markets on Fridays. The weavers claimed that operating their stalls on Fridays yet again would lead to conflict with the vendors.

“Since a large number of weavers from different parts of the state come to the market, all of them cannot be accommodated on Fridays. We request the district administration to take action against those obstructing our business and ensure our security from such exploiters,” they added.

President of Sambalpuri Kapda Bazar Bunakar Sangha, Ajodhya Meher said the miscreants are neither locals nor have anything to do with the handloom market but are still trying to assert their authority over the market.

“We have informed the matter to the district administration and will operate on Wednesdays as usual,” Meher added. Thousands of weavers from across Bargarh, Barpali and nearby districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Nuapada among others besides Mahasamund and Raigarh in neighbouring Chhattisgarh turn up with their handloom products at the market every week on Wednesdays.

The USP of the market is the availability of the most genuine quality of handloom at prices cheaper than any government or private outlets due to the absence of middlemen or any other hidden costs. This marketplace operates for only six hours from 4 am to 10 am.

BARGARH: After facing resistance from a group of people last week, weavers operating at Bargarh’s Behera Kapda market also known as Balijhori haat, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding its intervention for ensuring the smooth operation of the weekly handloom market on Wednesdays. Prior the Covid outbreak, the weavers said the market operated on Fridays every week. Post-Covid, they decided to change the operation days to Wednesday since many vegetable vendors also put up their stalls on Fridays leading to a shortage of space. However, some people since the last one week have been opposing the same and forcing the weavers to run their markets on Fridays. The weavers claimed that operating their stalls on Fridays yet again would lead to conflict with the vendors. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Since a large number of weavers from different parts of the state come to the market, all of them cannot be accommodated on Fridays. We request the district administration to take action against those obstructing our business and ensure our security from such exploiters,” they added. President of Sambalpuri Kapda Bazar Bunakar Sangha, Ajodhya Meher said the miscreants are neither locals nor have anything to do with the handloom market but are still trying to assert their authority over the market. “We have informed the matter to the district administration and will operate on Wednesdays as usual,” Meher added. Thousands of weavers from across Bargarh, Barpali and nearby districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Nuapada among others besides Mahasamund and Raigarh in neighbouring Chhattisgarh turn up with their handloom products at the market every week on Wednesdays. The USP of the market is the availability of the most genuine quality of handloom at prices cheaper than any government or private outlets due to the absence of middlemen or any other hidden costs. This marketplace operates for only six hours from 4 am to 10 am.