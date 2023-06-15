Another tusker dies of electrocution in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The carcass of a tusker that reportedly died due to electrocution, was recovered near Guchangi village in Kantamala Range of Boudh district on Wednesday.

Sources said, the tusker came in contact with an 11KV open electric wire and died on Tuesday. It was seen roaming in the forests after being separated from a herd. On Wednesday, locals spotted the carcass and informed the Forest department.

Boudh DFO Debapriya Kampha said the jumbo was around 20 years old and it died after coming in contact with a high-voltage live wire. The tusker was buried after the autopsy, he informed.

However, locals blamed the forest and electricity department officials for the death of the tusker. Though the tusker was seen roaming in the area alone no precautionary measures were taken to safely divert it.

Notably, in June last year, the carcasses of two tuskers were recovered in Baghiapada and Bankamundi reserve forests in Boudh district. They were killed by poachers. Three forest personnel were suspended and many villagers were arrested in the incident.

