Home States Odisha

Another tusker dies of electrocution in Odisha

The carcass of a tusker that reportedly died due to electrocution, was recovered near Guchangi village in Kantamala Range of Boudh district on Wednesday.

Published: 15th June 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

The tusker came in contact with an 11KV open electric wire and died on Tuesday.

The tusker came in contact with an 11KV open electric wire and died on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The carcass of a tusker that reportedly died due to electrocution, was recovered near Guchangi village in Kantamala Range of Boudh district on Wednesday.  

Sources said, the tusker came in contact with an 11KV open electric wire and died on Tuesday. It was seen roaming in the forests after being separated from a herd. On Wednesday, locals spotted the carcass and informed the Forest department.

Boudh DFO Debapriya Kampha said the jumbo was around 20 years old and it died after coming in contact with a high-voltage live wire. The tusker was buried after the autopsy, he informed.

However, locals blamed the forest and electricity department officials for the death of the tusker. Though the tusker was seen roaming in the area alone no precautionary measures were taken to safely divert it. 

Notably, in June last year, the carcasses of two tuskers were recovered in Baghiapada and Bankamundi reserve forests in Boudh district. They were killed by poachers. Three forest personnel were suspended and many villagers were arrested in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tusker dies of electrocution
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp