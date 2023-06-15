Most elderly women in Odisha outside economic security net: Report

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Almost 90 per cent of elderly women in Odisha do not own any assets while 62 pc of them have no savings and have to depend on their children for finances.Further on the economic front, 60 pc of such women are not even aware of the various government welfare schemes both by state and Centre, a HelpAge India report has revealed.

The report ‘Women & Ageing: Invisible or Empowered?’ released on the eve of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Wednesday pointed out that only 10 pc of the elderly women surveyed admitted to have faced abuse, mostly physical abuse in the form of beating and slapping by their daughters-in-law. A miniscule number of them reported the abuse to police or anyone else fearing retaliation.

However, 23 pc of the women had no idea about resources available for reporting physical abuse which was followed by disrespect and emotional psychological abuse. Instances of disrespect are the highest in Odisha after Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

HelpAge conducted the survey in two districts of each state. In Odisha, the survey was carried out in Boudh and Rayagada with a sample size of 184 women in the age group of 60 to 90 years. Throughout the country, over elderly 7,000 women were interviewed.

The report said that most of the elderly women are defined by the traditional roles they play in their families and communities, which are often taken for granted. Their needs are often overlooked and contributions go unrecognised.

“Females are at social, economic and educational disadvantage from an early age. This impacts their lives in old age in unimaginable ways. They seldom make choices about their lives and despite all the good intentions they remain secondary in almost all aspects of life,” said Anupama Datta, head (policy and research), HelpAge India.

Their social status only further added to their woes, with 7 pc of older women stating to have faced discrimination due to their gender, 67 pc faced social discrimination due to their marital status i.e. widowed. And 87 pc of women said they could not make decisions for themselves.

