Odisha woman sends back groom over mutton demand, calls off marriage

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 21-year-old woman called off her wedding after the groom and his kin allegedly insisted on mutton curry to be served at the marriage feast and humiliated her family. The incident which occurred in Ainthapali area of the town on June 11 night drew plaudits for the courage the woman displayed in cancelling the wedding after the ‘barati’ had arrived at the venue.

The matter came to light on Wednesday as the family members agreed to open up before the media. A resident of Gunderpur area under Dhama police limits in Sambalpur, the girl is a postgraduate while the man she was supposed to marry is a bank officer from Sundargarh. Speaking to the media, the girl recounted that the wedding feast was elaborate and there were several non-vegetarian dishes ready to be served to the groom’s family and wedding procession members.

However, the groom, his brother and father picked up an argument with the bride-to-be’s family over mutton curry. “They nagged my family members for mutton at around 12:30 am. My uncles along with senior members of my family apologised and tried to convince them but they stood their ground over mutton curry,” she said. The woman said she was deeply hurt to see the groom and his kin not even responding to senior members of her family who were pleading with them.

“If a man cannot respect senior members of my family and misbehaves with elders over a petty issue like mutton curry, how can I feel secure with such a person? I refused to marry him,” she said. The 21-year-old said she had no regrets in calling off the wedding. “Whatever happened is for the better. Who knows how I might have been treated if I had married in that family. I will focus on my studies and career now,” she added as her bold step drew widespread appreciation.

A close relative of the girl said, the way the groom’s side behaved indicated their intention was to harass the bride’s family.“As they refused to budge, we went around the town looking for mutton curry in the middle of the night and even arranged it from an eatery. But they continued to harass us over the issue,” he said.

