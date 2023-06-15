Rabi procurement woes of Koraput farmers in Odisha spill to choke kharif plan

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Citing poor quality paddy, millers in different mandis in Jeypore, Kundra, Borrigumma and Kotpad areas are reluctant to lift produce from farmers in the area even though the procurement process began four days back. So far, only 33,000 quintal paddy have been lifted from the mandis.

Sources said while millers are demanding FAQ standard paddy from farmers in the mandis as per the norms or give extra 6 kg paddy per quintal procured to compensate for the loss to maintain the FAQ during custom milling, farmers complain that millers are unnecessarily creating hurdles in procurement process due to vested interests.

Farmers are reportedly offering only 3 kg per quintal to millers to compensate for poor quality paddy, sources added. Due to such differences, several mandis under Jeypore RMC have not been able to speed up the process. It is being alleged that the Civil Supplies department has also not made any effort to bridge the differences between farmers and millers.

The district administration has set a target to procure 10 lakh quintal paddy in the district for ensuing Rabi season while only 33,000 quintals have been procured so far. On Monday, the farmers led by Koraput Krushak Kalayan Manch convenor Narendra Pradhan met collector M Abdaal Akhtar in Kundra block and demanded to streamline the process as monsoon rains could affect the process any time. The collector assured to resolve the problem soon, sources said.

On the other hand, for the ensuing kharif, non-clearance of choked canal beds under Upper Kolab irrigation project in Jeypore region by the authorities concerned has added to the headache of farmers.

According to sources, over 90 canals and sub-canals under Jeypore main canal, Dhanpur distributary and Padamapur distributary have developed silt and weeds due to continuous water supply during rabi season from January to May this year.

Besides frequent nor’wester rains also resulted in accumulation of leaves and tree branches in most canal beds. “We have been demanding clearance and repair of canals for coming kharif season timely but no action has been taken,” rued Jitendra Mishra, a farmer under Dhanpur distributary system. Works division executive engineer SK Sahu however said, “We have instructed SDOs of canal systems to begin the works in war-footing before the kharif irrigation plan.”



