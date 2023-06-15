Six of family killed in deadly car crash in Odisha, another critical

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a tragic road accident, six members of a family including two minors were killed after their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on NH-26 near Chhuinbandh here on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Atmaj Naik (25), his sister Ipsita Sai (27) of Kandhapali, Riya Sai (6), Dipti Ranjan Sai (35) of Sadeipali, Anavi Sai (6) and Rashmita Sai (29). Atmaj’s mother Arati Naik (47) sustained critical injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla.

The mishap took place at around 11 pm. Sources said the family was returning from Duduka village after attending a marriage function in a car. Atmaj was behind the wheel and the vehicle was running at high speed. Near Chhuinbandh, Atmaj couldn’t notice a truck which was parked along the road and rammed the car into it from behind. The impact of the collision was so severe that five persons including Atmaj were killed on the spot. Rashmita and Arati sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to VIMSAR. However, Rashmita succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The condition of Arati is critical.

The accident site was only 3 km away from Atmaj’s residence at Ramji Pada. Following the mishap, a pall of gloom descended on Ramji Pada. Local residents rushed to console Atmaj’s father Dr Jayanta Naik, a renowned Ayurvedic practitioner. Jayanta did not attend the marriage function and was home at the time of the horrific accident.

