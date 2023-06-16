CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 112 crore project for Mahima Peetha

Home States Odisha

The proposal also include a promenade and plantation of around 200 palm and banyan saplings for ensuring greenery in the area.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a project proposal of Rs 112 crore for transformation of Mahima Peetha at Joranda in Dhenkanal district.As per the proposal, the Samadhi Peetha of Mahima Goswami would be renovated and a prayer hall, boundary wall, bus stand, toilets for the saints and a primary health centre constructed.

The district administration has also proposed renovation of the sacred pond on the shrine premises, reconstruction of Mahima Samaj Peetha and construction of a road from Jagannath temple to school field, besides the internal roads and lighting facilities. The proposal also includes a promenade and plantation of around 200 palm and banyan saplings for ensuring greenery in the area.

“All facilities will be created for pleasant stay of saints, devotees and visitors. The place will be developed as a prominent pilgrimage and tourist destination of Dhenkanal district,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement. Earlier, 5T secretary VK Pandian had visited the shrine and discussed with the saints and followers of Mahima sect. He had asked the district administration to submit a project report on transformation of the peetha.

