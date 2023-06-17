Candidate conundrum for BJD in Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat 

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: As the ruling BJD readies for the all-important electoral battle in Odisha next year, it seems to be in a dilemma over picking the suitable candidate for the prestigious Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) seat and wrest it from the BJP.

The upcoming election in most likelihood is going to be a two-pronged contest in Sundargarh between the BJD and BJP’s incumbent MP Jual Oram who will be seeking his sixth victory against the anti-incumbency factor. In 2019, Jual had defeated BJD’s Sunita Biswal by a margin of 2.23 lakh votes.

While Jual’s candidacy is final, the top BJD leadership is facing the problem of plenty. The party is saddled with the decision of choosing one from a long list of prospective candidates. What comes as a surprise is the name of four-time MLA of Birmitrapur and former legislator George Tirkey, which is doing rounds in the local BJD circle. George, who finished third in 2019 LS polls as a Congress nominee, had quit the grand old party in March, 2022.

Within days after ditching Congress, he had offered himself for grab when he openly admitted that quitting BJD in 2006 was his biggest blunder. He even said he would return to the ruling party if BJD considered him worthy. Since then, he is waiting in hope for his return as backdoor channels are active in BJD. A section of the BJD is confident that George’s nomination for Sundargarh LS seat has already been finalised. However, the process continues to linger.

Political observers said George, a catholic Christian tribal, is a a known face across the district but his association with the PESA movement and his anti-development identity may be major irritants for the BJD government. They believe former India Hockey captain and the current Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey could be a viable choice for BJD. Dilip had lost to Jual by only 18,829 votes in 2014 elections.

BJD insiders said Dilip has widespread acceptance among hockey lovers in Sundargarh, which is known as the cradle of hockey. The hosting of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Rourkela and opening of hockey training centres in all 17 blocks of the district have struck a chord among the majority tribal voters.

Dilip is the face of hockey and his catholic Christian identity is an added advantage. However, an influential section in the BJD feels he lacks political dexterity needed for the high-octane electoral fight in Sundargarh. Incidentally in all seven Assembly constituencies under Sundargarh LS seat, the Bhuiyan and Christian communities have decisive vote shares. BJD has no choice but to nominate a candidate from either of the two communities.

Also in the race is state BJD vice-president and former minister Mangla Kishan. However, at the age of 76, Mangla seems not to be a good option. Similarly, three former MLAs Yogesh Singh, Prafulla Majhi and Bhimsen Chaudhary, all from Bhuiyan tribe, largely focus on their respective Assembly seats of Sundargarh, Talsara and Bonai.

Sources said the presence of special development council (SDC) chairperson Binay Toppo along with Majhi in Talsara Assembly seat is a headache for the BJD. The party may go for Majhi as its LS candidate to avoid any conflict with Toppo in Talsara.

Labour and ESI Minister and BJD’s Rourkela unit president Sarada Prasad Nayak said the party would announce the LS candidate at an appropriate time. The BJD will win Sundargarh LS seat riding on the good work and popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he claimed.



