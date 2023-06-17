Home States Odisha

Erratic power supply: BJP turns heat on TPWODL

Holding banners and placards, the BJP workers staged dharna and raised slogans against the discom.

Published: 17th June 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers staging dharna outside TPWODL office in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Protesting unscheduled power cuts and irregularities in electricity supply, members of BJP’s Sambalpur unit gheraoed the Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) office at Ainthapali here on Friday.

Holding banners and placards, the BJP workers staged dharna and raised slogans against the discom. The agitators also tried to barge into the TPWODL office but were prevented by police. Sambalpur district president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Aswini Majhi said power cuts have become frequent in the city. On several occasions, some localities are facing power failure for long hours. The power outages are adding to the misery of residents who are already reeling under the blistering heat wave conditions.

“Despite being aware of the poor service of TPWODL, the state government is remaining silent. Instead of resolving the issues, it is defending the distribution company,” he alleged. Majhi further claimed that the employees of the discom are misbehaving with consumers during collection of bills. They are even disconnecting power of consumers without notice. The vigilance wing of the distribution company is also slapping fines arbitrarily on consumers. 

“TPWODL is harassing people in this sweltering heat. We want the discom to take appropriate steps to resolve the problem, failing which we will intensify our agitation in the coming days,” he added.
Later in the day, TPWODL officials held discussion with the agitating BJP workers in presence of police. Subsequently, the protest was called off.
 

