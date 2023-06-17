Home States Odisha

Fake IMFL unit busted in Odisha, siblings held

Published: 17th June 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  BERHAMPUR police arrested two persons and sealed a fake IMFL manufacturing unit operated by them at a bakery in Aska road area of the city on Friday.  The accused identified as Tarini Jena and Mantu Jena, are siblings. 

Acting on a tip-ff about a spurious liquor unit functioning in the area, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said, a police team raided the bakery operating from a three-storey building at Om Nagar. During the raid, the police team seized 10 cartons containing sealed bottles of duplicate liquor of reputed brands, three cartons of caramel and six cartons of spirit used in homeopathy medicines besides 10 sacks of empty bottles and caps. 

During interrogation, the brothers revealed that they prepared the spurious liquor using caramel and spirit. “After filling up the bottles with fake liquor, the accused used duplicate seals, caps and stickers of reputed companies to seal them. An auto-rickshaw used by them to transport the liquor to different parts of Ganjam district has also been seized,” the SP added.

Sources said the unit has been functioning since the last three years at the 2nd floor of the building and no one was reportedly allowed there. The matter came to light after a customer who bought liquor from the duo revealed the illegal activity.  “A case has been registered and efforts underway to nab the others involved,” added Vivek. 
 

TAGS
Fake IMFL unit
