Forest official shot dead by poachers in Odisha's Similipal tiger reserve, second in a month

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR: Weeks after a forest guard was gunned down by hunters in the north division, armed poachers killed another forest official in the south division of Similipal tiger reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident triggered widespread outrage prompting the State government to depute Chief Wildlife Warden SK Popli and other senior forest officials to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also flagged the issue and his cabinet colleague and Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) minister Bhupendra Yadav said the ministry has already taken cognisance of the matter and a team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau is being sent to support the state machinery. “Stringent action under the WLPA 1970 and IPC will be ensured by the enforcing agencies,” the Union Minister stated.

The incident took place when Mathy Hansdah (40), a native of Tingria village under Bahalda police limits, along with five other forest staff, rushed for patrolling the core area of STR after hearing the sound of a gunshot close to the Upper Barhakamuda range of Similipal South Division at about 2 am. They were reportedly confronted by a group of six armed poachers near the Gamchacharan beat camp.

Following an exchange of words, the poachers opened fire at the patrolling team leaving Hansdah, forester and range-in-charge of Upper Barhakamuda, critically injured. Though the forest staff retaliated, the poachers managed to escape. Hansdah was brought to Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital where he reportedly died while undergoing treatment.

Deputy Director of STR North Saikiran DN said the forester was shot in his chest following a confrontation. “Though poachers fled, we suspect some of them may have been injured. We seized a rifle, an axe and other weapons that are used for hunting animals from the spot,” he said. Police registered a murder case and detained three persons. A joint operation by the police and forest personnel is on to apprehend all the accused, said STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni.

This was the second killing by the poachers in the forest in less than a month. On May 23, a forest guard of STR North had also been shot dead by armed poachers in the core area of the tiger reserve. Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat said the government has already initiated steps to strengthen protection measures for the wildlife in the tiger reserve.

He said provision of compensation of upto Rs 25 lakh, Rs 10 lakh from the government and another Rs 15 lakh from Simlipal fund, has also been made for the family of the deceased, even as there has been demand from the kin for Rs 2 crore ex-gratia and job for a member of the family.

The PCCF Wildlife said they had already changed the strategy of patrolling in the tiger reserve after the previous incident. “More strong measures will be put in place,” Popli said.“A combing operation has also been launched by the police and forest staff to recover illegal arms in possession of people in the surrounding villages of the tiger reserve,” the Chief Wildlife Warden said.

