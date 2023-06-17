Forester on patrolling duty shot dead by armed poachers in Odisha's Similipal tiger reserve

Express News Service

BARIPADA: A forester on patrolling duty was allegedly shot dead by a group of armed poachers in Similipal tiger reserve (STR) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district in the wee hours of Saturday.

This was the second killing by the poachers in the reserve forest in less than a month. On May 23, the armed poachers also shot a forest guard dead in a similar fashion.

Sources said the incident took place when forester Mathy Hansdah (40), a native of Tingria village under Bahalda police limits, was carrying out patrolling inside the core area of STR along with associates, including a forest guard and protection assistant.

They were confronted by a group of six armed poachers near Gamuchajharan beat camp under the Upper Barhakamuda range of Similipal south division at about 2.30 am. After an exchange of words, the poachers opened fire at the forester, killing him on the spot. Though the forest staff retaliated, the poachers escaped.

On being informed, a team of police personnel and a forest team rushed to the spot and brought the body to Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital. Karanjia police are inquiring into the incident.

Deputy Director of STR North Saikiran DN said the poachers snatched a gun from the forest staff when they were confronted and it led to an exchange of fire between the forest staff and the armed poachers.

"They shot the forester in his chest. Even as the armed poachers fled the spot, we suspect some of them must have been injured. We have seized a rifle, an axe, and other weapons that are used for hunting animals from the spot," he said.

The forester’s family is living in Rourkela, and they have been informed about the incident. The body would be handed over after postmortem.

Meanwhile, police have registered a murder case. A joint operation by the police and forest personnel is on to nab the poachers. A senior team of forest officials is monitoring the operation.

