Heat march on, 19 suspected dead in Odisha

Odisha is, currently, under a staggering spell of heat wave which commenced on June 6 and is expected to last till June 20.

Published: 17th June 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:32 AM

By Asish Mehta
BHUBANESWAR: As an unforgiving heat wave continues to scorch Odisha, at least 19 people are alleged to have died of sunstroke across the state. The government, though, has confirmed just one death so far. One death in Balasore district due to heat stroke has been confirmed and a compensation of Rs 50,000 sanctioned to the kin of the deceased, sources in the Special Relief Commissioner’s office said.

Inquiry into 18 other suspected sunstroke deaths is underway. Tehsildars and medical officers of the districts concerned are carrying out joint inquiry to ascertain the cause of death.Of the 18 suspected deaths, four cases were reported from Dhenkanal, two each in Balasore, Ganjam, Sundargarh and Sambalpur and one each in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bargarh, Jajpur, Cuttack and Balangir districts.

As per the national weather forecaster, the state on average witnessed 11 heat wave days each season between 2001 and 2019. It recorded five heat wave days every summer from 1981 to 2000, and nine between 1971 and 1980. This summer, however, has been the harshest ever. On Friday, 31 places of the state recorded 40 degree C or more. Even the hill town of Phulbani sizzled at 41.5 degree C where the temperature was 9.4 degree C above normal.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 44.6 degree C and 42.2 degree C respectively. The state capital was 9.7 degree C hotter than normal. This is the highest temperature recorded in the city in the last 10 years.
Weather experts said Bhubaneswar is turning into an urban heat island due to increased human activities, construction and concrete structures as higher radiation and lower absorption raise temperature.Meanwhile, the met office said heat wave will continue till Monday. The mercury is likely to remain above normal by 4 degree C to 7 degree C during the period.

Summer vacation extended

The State government on Friday extended the summer vacation in schools by two days to June 21 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions. The schools were to reopen from June 19

