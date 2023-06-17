Kalinga stadium power outage not our fault: TPCODL

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The power outage during the last league match of the Intercontinental Cup between India and Lebanon at Kalinga stadium might have been caused due to an internal fault and TPCODL has no jurisdiction in the matter, clarified the Tata Power-owned distribution company (discom) on Friday.

In response to a tweet relating to the incident, the discom stated power supply from TPCODL network was steady throughout the match. The power outage might be due to a fault in the internal LT distribution system of the stadium. TPCODL has no jurisdiction in the matter.

The incident, meanwhile, poses question about the efficiency of the power infrastructure in the stadium, one of the state’s finest sports complex. Sources said while the power failure lasted over 30 minutes, it did not affect the match which ended in a goalless draw.

Sources said one of the towers on the ground went powerless but the match went on. However, the corridors, toilets and players’ dressing room went completely dark. Over 10,000 soccer lovers had gathered in the stadium to watch the important match.

