No parental pressure, Khadia youths of Odisha free to choose partners

Sukanta Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: While the entire state associates Raja festival with celebration of womanhood, for people of tribal Khadia community in Mayurbhanj district, the three-day occasion also gives the tribe’s youngsters a chance to choose their life partners.

Hundreds of young tribal men and women of Badajambani village in Moroda block congregated at the village ground on Thursday afternoon and took part in swing and song competitions that helped them choose partners for marriage. The tradition which is followed by the Khadia community every year during the Car Festival, goes on for around 10 days.

As per the ritual, ‘Raja Dolis’ (swings erected for Raja festival) are set up in villages across the district where people of the tribal community reside. The competitions begin with the priest worshipping the tribal deity ‘Badam’ following which young men and women participate in different contests and ask questions to the opposite group. Colloquially known as ‘Badi’, the tradition helps them choose partners for marriage.

After choosing their respective partners, both the parties along with their families, meet at the Baripada weekly market on the first day of Rath Yatra and tie the nuptial knot in a simple ceremony. Speaking of the tradition, Kashinath Dehury, a tribal priest said marriages in Khadia community do not involve dowry and are solemnised with the belief that matches are made in heaven.

“Our community believes that love is more powerful than money and other materialistic things. Those unable to choose a life partner for themselves also participate in the ceremony in presence of their parents. If a boy or girl finds his/her soulmate on any given day within the 10 days, he/she can tie the knot on the spot,” he added.

Unlike other marriages, parents do not have a say in the matchmaking process. The choice of their children is what matters the most. Bipin Dehury of Daidiha village under Moroda block said he failed to answer a question asked by one Ambika Dehuri of Jambani village. Ambika later chose to marry Bipin and so the couple is all set to tie the knot at the Baripada weekly market on the first day of Rath Yatra on June 20.

Another tribal Ramakanta Dehuri said the tradition has been continuing since the time of their forefathers. “Young boys and girls ask questions to one another through songs. While the prospective bride and groom choose each other during Raja, they further bolster their relationship on Rath Yatra,” he added.

