Odisha government kickstarts allotment of PMAY-G houses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the opposition’s rant over delay in the allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), the state government began distributing work orders to beneficiaries on Friday with stringent guidelines to ensure transparency.

As directed by the Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water Department, the districts have started distributing the work orders to the eligible beneficiaries online. Though the online distribution of job orders was disrupted at many places due to internet issues at common service centres, block officials assured that it will be streamlined within a day or two.

The decision to allot houses under the Central scheme came as a relief for many rural households in Odisha as more than 9.5 lakh houses sanctioned to the state are lying unutilised for last several months allegedly due to a dispute over the identification of beneficiaries leading to a war of words between the BJP and BJD leaders.

Although selection of beneficiaries has been completed across the state, some of the districts are still verifying the list and striking out ineligible households if there are complaints against their selection.

Apart from PMAY distribution, the application process to avail loan assistance for the ‘Mo Ghara’ Yojana also commenced on Friday. The beneficiaries, who have not availed assistance under any housing scheme, will be provided with a loan up to Rs 3 lakh.

The state government has earmarked over Rs 2,000 crore for four lakh beneficiaries under the scheme for next two years. Meanwhile, the Panchayatiraj department has revised the instalment pattern under PMAY-G. The beneficiaries will get first instalment of Rs 40,000 along with work order, second instalment of Rs 65,000 after the house reaches roof level and the third instalment of Rs 25,000 in integrated action plan (IAP) area and Rs 15,000 in non-IAP area after completion of the house.

