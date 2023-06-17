Odisha's 42,000 hecares of land to get water from Upper Kolab from July 1

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Upper Kolab Irrigation Division of Jeypore will supply water to different canals in ayacut areas of around 42,000 hectare (ha) land from July 1. Chaired by Upper Kolab chief engineer Satrughna Maharana, the apex committee meeting in Borigumma on Friday decided that the water from Kolab reservoir will be released through nine distributaries in Jeypore, Borigumma, Kotpad and Kundra blocks for kharif cultivation.

Accordingly, the water will further spread to tail points through around 1,000 minor and sub-canals spread in the ayacut areas. The water will be released in accordance with the requirement of farmers taking the local weather condition into consideration. It will be supplied till October end.

Among other things, cleaning of choked canals, construction of damaged canal portions in Jeypore and Kotpad and coordination among the members of different pani panchayats and ground staff of Upper Kolab project for smooth irrigation water management were discussed.

Sources said despite a sweltering summer, the Upper Kolab dam this year has good water storage of around 848 metre, reportedly the highest recorded within the last five years during the month of June. So there will be no shortage of irrigation water in the ayacut areas during the next two cultivation cycles, they added.

