Phulbani MCH to be ready by December: VK Pandian

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to complete the construction work of the medical college and hospital at Phulbani by December this year. Announcing the decision at Phulbani, 5T secretary VK Pandian said that the medical college being built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore will cater to the needs of the people of the region and nearby districts. Besides, a mega pipe water project at Rs 499.9 crore will be set up in the district to provide drinking water to the people.

Water from Mahanadi flowing at Boudh will be drawn by pipeline for the project, he added.Pandian said that all the 36 educational institutions of the district will be included in the 5T transformation initiative and the state government has decided to spend Rs 18.75 crore on this.

He said that while Rs 7.5 crore has been provided for 11 degree colleges in the district, Rs 11.25 crore has been sanctioned for 25 schools.He also reviewed the progress of bus stand which is being constructed at Phulbani at an estimated cost of Rs 5.29 crore.

