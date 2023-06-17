Suspended Odisha civil supplies officer’s assets huge: Vigilance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An under-suspension civil supplies officer (CSO) who came under Vigilance raids was found to be possessing five buildings in Bhubaneswar besides a string of other properties including a farmhouse and a market complex near the state capital.

The actual value of these real estate assets owned by Brajendra Kumar Nayak and his family members could run into several crores of rupees. Nayak, currently under suspension, was posted in Nayagarh district.Vigilance officers on Friday carried out simultaneous searches at Nayak’s office and property in Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh and Puri districts.

During the search, Nayak and his family was found in possession of two triple-storey buildings in Bhubaneswar’s Rajarani Colony, a three-storey building at Lewis Road, two double-storey houses in Sisupalgarh and Bhimatangi Housing Board Colony.

He also has a market complex in Nimapara having 10 shops. The market complex is spread over 2,000 sq feet which Nayak has rented out to Odisha Gramya Bank. This apart, he was found in possession of a farmhouse at Sunugoradi, five plots in Nimapara and two in the capital city, bank along with insurance deposits to the tune of over Rs 1.5 crore. He also owns a four-wheeler and three other vehicles worth Rs 7.8 lakh.

The valuation of Nayak’s immovable property is being carried out by Vigilance’s technical wing. Further searches are continuing and more assets will likely be unearthed in the coming days, sources said.

Sources said, Vigilance officers are questioning Nayak to ascertain how he amassed the wealth and further action will be taken accordingly.Nayak was suspended a few months back for allegedly favouring a miller and had received a cheque from him, said sources.

