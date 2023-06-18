Home States Odisha

BJD govt has cheated Odisha’s farmers: BJP Kisan Morcha chief

The state government has been promising to create irrigation potential for at least 35 per cent of cultivable land in each block.

Babubhai Jebalia

President of the national BJP Kisan Morcha Babubhai Jebalia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of the national BJP Kisan Morcha Babubhai Jebalia on Saturday targeted the BJD government for cheating the farmers of Odisha by not fulfilling any of the promises it had made before the 2019 election.

Jebali, who is on a visit to Odisha to join the Maha Jansampark Abhiyan on the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, told media persons here, the BJD had promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to farmers to buy agricultural inputs for kharif and rabi crops. Just after returning to power, the regional party reduced the amount to Rs 4,000.

Each eligible small and marginal farmer has lost Rs 24,000 in the last four years. They are going to lose another Rs 6,000 this year and their cumulative loss will be Rs 30,000. “Will the state government tell the farmers when they will get their promised assistance,” asked Jebalia.

The state government has been promising to create irrigation potential for at least 35 per cent of cultivable land in each block. This has remained unfulfilled after more than 14 years, he alleged. Jebalia said BJD in its 2014 election manifesto had announced to construct cold storage in each of the 314 blocks of the state. He asked the government to explain to people how many blocks in the state have cold storage facilities.

The BJP leader from Gujarat said the Modi government has been consistently increasing the minimum support price of all foodgrains including paddy to increase farmers’ income. Since paddy procurement under the price support system in Odisha is controlled by rice millers, the farmers are not getting the MSP, he alleged.

