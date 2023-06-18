BJP MP frightened of pro-people governance in Odisha: BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a fierce counterattack on Aparajita Sarangi, the ruling BJD said that the BJP MP was frightened as the government was proactively pursuing pro-people governance in the state. Party spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra justified district visits by the bureaucrats and asked what was wrong in taking governance to the doorsteps of the people.

“Why are you so scared when governance is taken to the doorsteps of people, temples and other religious institutions are getting focused development like never before, the common man is able to air their grievances and get things done? Going and meeting patients at hospitals, asking about their health and taking care of them. Are these wrong? “ Shreemayee told a press conference.

She slammed the BJP leader for always criticising the state government whenever it plans any developmental project. “People will not forgive her for stalling and delaying the Srimandir corridor work and the Ekamra project. Sevayats and devotees will not forgive her for stalling the Lingaraj Temple Act,” she said. Shreemayee also advised Sarangi not to work against the interest of the people.

“You have been voted to work for people and not against their interests. Have you been able to stop waterlogging caused by national highways in Bhubaneswar? Your capital ring road is still in pen and paper. Your model railways station and coastal highway...everything is non-existent. You should not blame the state government for being proactive and pro-people to cover up your inefficiency and negligence,” she said.

Reminding Aparajita of her tenure as secretary of the School and Mass Education department, the BJD spokesperson said she did not think about children studying in good schools for years. “Why is she scared now when the government is doing a transformation of health, education and religious places? People will not allow anyone to come in between them and the transformation they want in the state,” she added.

