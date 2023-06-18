Case clearance rate of subordinate courts over 90 per cent this year in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Subordinate courts across Odisha recorded a case clearance rate (CCR) of 91.85 per cent during the first five months of this year. During the period, the CCR was nearly 130 per cent in February due to the disposal of cases in Lok Adalats on February 11 and the withdrawal of cases.

Of the 2,01, 229 cases instituted 1, 84,838 cases were disposed of and the number of pending cases went up from 18,37,220 on January 1 to 18,42, 491 by May 31. As many as 31,955 of the cases were instituted under Motor Vehicle Act as a result of automatic challans issued based on CCTV image capture.

During the period, 64,459 judgments were delivered by the district courts of which 18,124 were in uncontested cases, as per Orissa High Court records. The high court recorded a CCR of 133.82 per cent during the last five months. While 43,027 cases were instituted 57,678 were disposed of and the number of pending cases went down from 1,64,771 on January 1 to 1,46,415 by May 31. As many as 1,282 judgments were delivered.

Courts in Cuttack, Balasore and Khurda districts were the top three with CCRs of 107.20 per cent, 104.25 per cent and 100.72 per cent respectively. Consequently, the number of pending cases by the end of the five months in the district courts of Cuttack was 1,97,720 followed by 1,97,266 and 1,24,334 in Khurda and Balasore respectively.

Of the cases disposed of by the district courts during the five months 1, 41, 143 were criminal cases and 43,695 were civil. During this period 37, 097 civil cases and 1,64,132 criminal cases were instituted. A total of 18,42, 491 cases were pending by May 31 in the district courts of which 3,48, 373 were civil and 14, 94, 118 criminal.

In the case of the high court, of the 57,678 cases disposed of during the five months of which 36,544 were civil cases and 21,034 were criminal. During the period 26,064 civil cases and 16,963 criminal cases were instituted. Of the total 1,46,415 cases pending by May 31 in the high court, 1, 10, 284 were civil cases and 39,937 criminal, as per official records.

Case disposal

130 pc CCR in February

64,459 judgments delivered by district courts

133.82 pc cases cleared by the High Court in last five months

CUTTACK: Subordinate courts across Odisha recorded a case clearance rate (CCR) of 91.85 per cent during the first five months of this year. During the period, the CCR was nearly 130 per cent in February due to the disposal of cases in Lok Adalats on February 11 and the withdrawal of cases. Of the 2,01, 229 cases instituted 1, 84,838 cases were disposed of and the number of pending cases went up from 18,37,220 on January 1 to 18,42, 491 by May 31. As many as 31,955 of the cases were instituted under Motor Vehicle Act as a result of automatic challans issued based on CCTV image capture. During the period, 64,459 judgments were delivered by the district courts of which 18,124 were in uncontested cases, as per Orissa High Court records. The high court recorded a CCR of 133.82 per cent during the last five months. While 43,027 cases were instituted 57,678 were disposed of and the number of pending cases went down from 1,64,771 on January 1 to 1,46,415 by May 31. As many as 1,282 judgments were delivered.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Courts in Cuttack, Balasore and Khurda districts were the top three with CCRs of 107.20 per cent, 104.25 per cent and 100.72 per cent respectively. Consequently, the number of pending cases by the end of the five months in the district courts of Cuttack was 1,97,720 followed by 1,97,266 and 1,24,334 in Khurda and Balasore respectively. Of the cases disposed of by the district courts during the five months 1, 41, 143 were criminal cases and 43,695 were civil. During this period 37, 097 civil cases and 1,64,132 criminal cases were instituted. A total of 18,42, 491 cases were pending by May 31 in the district courts of which 3,48, 373 were civil and 14, 94, 118 criminal. In the case of the high court, of the 57,678 cases disposed of during the five months of which 36,544 were civil cases and 21,034 were criminal. During the period 26,064 civil cases and 16,963 criminal cases were instituted. Of the total 1,46,415 cases pending by May 31 in the high court, 1, 10, 284 were civil cases and 39,937 criminal, as per official records. Case disposal 130 pc CCR in February 64,459 judgments delivered by district courts 133.82 pc cases cleared by the High Court in last five months