Drones to deliver meds in Odisha's Kandhamal

Drones will be used to transport medicines and vaccines to  remote areas where communication facilities are poor.

Published: 18th June 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Kandhamal administration is soon going to use drone services to deliver medicines to people residing in the remote and inaccessible areas of the district.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit during her visit to Kandhamal on Friday appreciated the initiative and said it will help save many precious lives. As Kandhamal district has a large number of villages that are inaccessible, the drones will be helpful in the timely delivery of essential goods as well, she said.

Drones will be used to transport medicines and vaccines to remote areas where communication facilities are poor. CM Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter appreciating the effort. “Commend Kandhamal district administration on using drones to transport medicines and vaccines to remote areas. Odisha has been at the forefront of promoting innovative ideas to provide various citizen-centric services in a hassle-free manner,” he wrote.

