Forum urges Governor to help expedite pending projects in Odisha

An email in this regard was sent to the governor, who had assured the SNM delegation on March 12 of expeditious completion of projects.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sachetan Nagarik Manch (SNM) on Saturday sought the intervention of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal towards expediting various long-standing projects and development of Rourkela city in Sundargarh district on a priority basis.

Peeved over the delay in land acquisition in Sundargarh and Deogarh districts for the Bimlagarh-Talcher new rail line project, the SNM alleged that the Odisha government did not take interest in the acquisition of land for its various development projects.

The committee stated that the revenue divisional commissioner-North division had recently assured them of completing land acquisition by August end. So they urged him to ensure that the work is taken up from Bimlagarh's side also for timely completion of the project.

The SNM further requested the governor to take up the demand for the creation of a new railway division and IT hub at Rourkela with the Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The forum further urged to ensure the immediate takeover of SAIL-owned Rourkela airport by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the early installation of an instrument landing system (ILS) and night landing system for uninterrupted flight operation.

