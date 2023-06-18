Home States Odisha

Odisha CM approves Rs 225 crore for ULBs under MUKTA

The basket of projects approved under the scheme are climate resilient.

Published: 18th June 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved Rs 225.53 crore for 36 urban local bodies (ULBs) covering 10 northern Odisha districts under the state-funded flagship scheme Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan (Mukta) for 2023-24.

The assistance was sanctioned in the third and last phase for districts including Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Balangir, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Deogarh. All 36 ULBs have developed ward-wise feasible annual action plans under Mukta through a participatory process involving local citizens and key stakeholders.

The CMO said the action plans have been screened at the department level before the approval by the chief minister. These demand-driven, technically feasible and environmentally sustainable projects will be executed directly by Mission Shakti groups as implementing agencies, the CMO said in a statement.
Earlier, on the direction of the chief minister, 5T secretary VK Pandian had held discussions with public representatives of 36 ULBs of the 10 districts on June 16 regarding the successful implementation of various projects under Mukta.

The basket of projects approved under the scheme is climate resilient. The projects included civic amenities like a mini park, open-air gym, child play station, playground, walking track, loo and vending zones, besides open space development, water body development, construction of multi-purpose community centres, wall painting, city beautification and other labour-oriented works. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik ULBs Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp