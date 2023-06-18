Odisha CM approves Rs 225 crore for ULBs under MUKTA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved Rs 225.53 crore for 36 urban local bodies (ULBs) covering 10 northern Odisha districts under the state-funded flagship scheme Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan (Mukta) for 2023-24.

CM has sanctioned ₹833.21 Cr in three phases covering all 115 ULBs of 30 districts. These projects are demand driven & environmentally sustainable. The approved projects to be taken up under #MUKTA will be executed directly by @mission_shakti groups as the implementing agency. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 17, 2023

The assistance was sanctioned in the third and last phase for districts including Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Balangir, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Deogarh. All 36 ULBs have developed ward-wise feasible annual action plans under Mukta through a participatory process involving local citizens and key stakeholders.

The CMO said the action plans have been screened at the department level before the approval by the chief minister. These demand-driven, technically feasible and environmentally sustainable projects will be executed directly by Mission Shakti groups as implementing agencies, the CMO said in a statement.

Earlier, on the direction of the chief minister, 5T secretary VK Pandian had held discussions with public representatives of 36 ULBs of the 10 districts on June 16 regarding the successful implementation of various projects under Mukta.

The basket of projects approved under the scheme is climate resilient. The projects included civic amenities like a mini park, open-air gym, child play station, playground, walking track, loo and vending zones, besides open space development, water body development, construction of multi-purpose community centres, wall painting, city beautification and other labour-oriented works.

