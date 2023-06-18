Home States Odisha

Odisha governance hijacked by bureaucrat, says BJP MP Aparajita

The IAS officer is claiming that he is doing everything as per the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 18th June 2023 10:30 AM

Aparajita Sarangi

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday mounted a frontal attack on the BJD government with party leader and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi alleging complete politicisation of bureaucracy where a few officers are calling the shots and the political leadership has become subservient to them.

Without naming anyone, Aparajita alleged at a media conference that the entire governance of the state has been taken over by a bureaucrat, who is acting in gross violation of All India Service Conduct Rules. “Whether the political executive is in command or it has been hijacked by a bureaucrat,” she questioned.

“I have been receiving complaints from people during my visit to different parts of Odisha about the bureaucrat moving around the state using state plane, attending public receptions, addressing public meetings and announcing new projects. The IAS officer is claiming that he is doing everything as per the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The people of Odisha have the legitimate right to know from the CM if he has authorised the bureaucrat to do the job on his behalf,” Aparajita said.

Quoting Rule 5 of the All India Service Conduct Rules, the BJP MP said, “No member of the service shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics, nor shall he take part in, or subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or political activity.” She alleged the officer has also violated Rule 12.

ALSO READ | BJP MP frightened of pro-people governance in Odisha: BJD

In most of the cases, the MP said, it is seen that the bureaucrat is giving speeches with political overtones, attending public functions having the ambience of BJD party meetings organised by prominent ruling party leaders. “If the bureaucrat is nurturing political ambitions, let him resign from government service as I did, and join politics,” she dared. She also sought to know, if the increasing influence of south Indian corporate groups in different spheres of Odisha was a coincidence or by design.

TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi BJD BJP bureaucrat
