Protests over burial in Odisha, local administration rushes to pacify

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The burial of a 68-year-old man once again sparked off a controversy in Siunaguda village within Umerkote police limits of Nabarangpur district. As a mark of protest, hundreds of people from Murtumba village blocked the Umerkote-Raighar road for a long time on Friday.

As per information, soon after Damu Santa died after suffering from paralysis for a long at his residence in Siunaguda on Friday afternoon, the villagers raised objections to his burial citing that he had converted to another religion a few years ago.

They allegedly refused to give space in the village crematorium stating that it was meant for another community. After hours, the old man’s body was buried near Murtumba Street late on Friday night only after local administration and police reached the village.

However, after the burial, Murtumba villagers protested the cremation and blocked the Umerkote-Raighar road till the administration officials intervened to pacify them.

On being informed, Nabarangpur additional district magistrate Bhaskar Raito, Umerkote tehsildar Tula Muduli, SDPO Suvendu Soboro and IIC Lilima Panigrahi rushed to the spot and discussed the matter with the agitating villagers. However, the blockade was lifted after the administration assured to construct a garden on the piece of land.

UMERKOTE: The burial of a 68-year-old man once again sparked off a controversy in Siunaguda village within Umerkote police limits of Nabarangpur district. As a mark of protest, hundreds of people from Murtumba village blocked the Umerkote-Raighar road for a long time on Friday. As per information, soon after Damu Santa died after suffering from paralysis for a long at his residence in Siunaguda on Friday afternoon, the villagers raised objections to his burial citing that he had converted to another religion a few years ago. They allegedly refused to give space in the village crematorium stating that it was meant for another community. After hours, the old man’s body was buried near Murtumba Street late on Friday night only after local administration and police reached the village.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, after the burial, Murtumba villagers protested the cremation and blocked the Umerkote-Raighar road till the administration officials intervened to pacify them. On being informed, Nabarangpur additional district magistrate Bhaskar Raito, Umerkote tehsildar Tula Muduli, SDPO Suvendu Soboro and IIC Lilima Panigrahi rushed to the spot and discussed the matter with the agitating villagers. However, the blockade was lifted after the administration assured to construct a garden on the piece of land.