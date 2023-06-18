Youth in Odisha found hanging from Raja swing, murder alleged

Home States Odisha

CUTTACK: A 22-year-old youth was found hanging from the rope of a swing tied to the branch of a tree for the celebration of the Raja festival on the premises of a temple at Banki on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar Behera of Shahadapada under Banki NAC. Sources said, Anil had left his house with two of Anil’s friends at around 11 pm on Friday night to celebrate Raja at Brahmi Thakurani pitha nearby.

“While Anil did not return home, the next morning, villagers informed me that my nephew had hung himself from a tree on the premises of the pitha. We rushed to the spot and found his legs are touching the ground. We suspect that he was hung from the tree after being murdered,” said Anil’s cousin Tapan Behera who filed a complaint with Banki police terming the incident as murder.  

Anil’s body was clad only in underwear. “If he hung himself with the rope to commit suicide, how did his feet touch the ground,” Tapan questioned. Anil’s family members and relatives staged a road blockade at Kacheri Chhak demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The blockade was lifted after police assured the agitators to look into the matter.

“We have launched a probe into the murder allegation. The postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death,’ said Banki IIC Soumendra Sekhar Tripathy.    

