Bhubaneswar diary: Naveen’s new avatar - a religious commentator

Naveen’s new avatar - a religious commentator

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s ardent devotion to Lord Jagannath is nothing new. It had been customary for him to usher in the dawn of the new year with a visit to Puri temple and offer prayers for the people of the state till Covid pandemic struck.

He had also been a regular presence at the annual Rath Yatra paying obeisance to the Holy Trinity. Every programme and scheme of his government invokes the blessings of Lord Jagannath. The ambitious Srimandir heritage corridor project to transform and beautify the precincts of the 12th-century shrines is his brainchild.

This year, however, the chief minister has presented a new facet to the people, on social media. Often found wishing people on auspicious occasions related to the Lord like Snana Purnima, Netrotsav, Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha, he appeared as a ‘religious commentator’ this time.

His new avatar came to fore when he first described, in a tweet on June 14, how the chariots are being prepared and the Grand Road is being decked up, raising excitement among the devotees.

His tweet on Sunday, two days before Rath Yatra, was also on similar lines - “Bela gaduchhi, utkantha badhuchhi. Bada Dandare Mahaprabhunku dekhiba pain mana aatura heuchhi” (Anxiety is rising as time comes close. Mind is eager to have a glimpse of Lord Jagannath on the Grand Road). With the annual sojourn of the Trinity only a day away, this side of Naveen has left his admirers amused.

~ Hemant Kumar Rout

‘Power’ social humbles state govt, Tata Power

Shaken by the power of the social media in mobilising spontaneous public protest and the speed at which it can crystallize opinion, the state government seems to have woken up from slumber and is now striving to understand the dynamics of the new media platforms. The state administration and Tata Power, having power distribution license for the entire state, have suddenly come to realise the power of the micro-blogging sites which provided an opportunity to the people suffering from frequent and prolonged power disruptions during this unforgiving summer to vent their anger against the casual approach of the utility and the government.

Thanks to the lead taken by chief secretary Pradeep Jena. As a twitterstorm generated across the state over power cuts, the Energy department and Tata Power managed distribution utilities which were not visible on social media a few days ago have now become hyperactive on the platforms by providing every detail of problems encountered in the power generation, transmission and distribution.

Sounds unbelievable, but the Energy department has gone the extra mile to give an account of what the state government has done in the power sector since the day of reforms till date. The department has even instructed its PSUs - Gridco, OPTCL, OHPC, OPGC and SLDC - not to fall behind in their public relations.

~ Bijoy Pradhan

Chellakumar on his way out!

Senior Congress leader and AICC observer for Odisha A Chellakumar seems to be on his way out. Defeat of the Congress candidates in all the eight bypolls during his tenure - losing deposit in seven of them - has led the high command to think it is time for a new observer for Odisha.

Chellakumar’s visit to the state has also become very rare nowadays after getting other responsibilities of the party. He was appointed as the party observer for central Mysore before the Karnataka election where Congress registered a resounding victory. It is being said in party circles that Chellakumar himself proposed to the high command to relieve him of his Odisha responsibility. But some leaders maintained that he is going to be replaced because of his close proximity to the mining lobby in the party.

~ Bijay Chaki

