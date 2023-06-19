Bullet-proof jackets, drones, IR cameras for frontline staff soon: Minister Amat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bullet-proof jackets for frontline forest staff along with drones and infrared (IR) cameras are likely to be introduced soon in Simlipal Tiger Reserve (STR) to strengthen protection measures and crackdown on poachers, said the state government on Sunday.

Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat visited Mayurbhanj district to meet the family of forester Mathy Hansdah, who was killed by armed poachers in Upper Barhamakuda range of Similipal south division on Saturday. He took stock of the safety measures for forest staff in the tiger reserve.

“The state government is contemplating to provide bullet proof jackets to forest personnel who have been serving in ground zero of the STR as part of the safety measure,” he said.

To prevent entry of armed poachers, timber smugglers and other anti-socials from entering the tiger reserve, Amat said the government has ordered use of drone cameras in vulnerable places of the STR. “The government is taking steps to fill vacant posts to strengthen manpower in STR,” he said adding the Forest department will focus on improving technical support to field staff.

The minister visited Tingiria village in Mayurbhanj, met Hansdah’s father Nagai, and assured all support to the family as per government norms. Stating the Forest department lost two dedicated staff - Mathy Hansdah and Bimal Kumar Jena - in poachers’ attack within a month, the Minister said at least `10 lakh from government and `15 lakh from Similipal Foundation will be provided to families of the deceased.

Chief Wildlife Warden SK Popli and Similipal field director Prakash Chand Gogineni accompanied the minister. Gogineni said STR is also planning to install infrared cameras to identify and track poachers’ movement.

BHUBANESWAR: Bullet-proof jackets for frontline forest staff along with drones and infrared (IR) cameras are likely to be introduced soon in Simlipal Tiger Reserve (STR) to strengthen protection measures and crackdown on poachers, said the state government on Sunday. Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat visited Mayurbhanj district to meet the family of forester Mathy Hansdah, who was killed by armed poachers in Upper Barhamakuda range of Similipal south division on Saturday. He took stock of the safety measures for forest staff in the tiger reserve. “The state government is contemplating to provide bullet proof jackets to forest personnel who have been serving in ground zero of the STR as part of the safety measure,” he said. To prevent entry of armed poachers, timber smugglers and other anti-socials from entering the tiger reserve, Amat said the government has ordered use of drone cameras in vulnerable places of the STR. “The government is taking steps to fill vacant posts to strengthen manpower in STR,” he said adding the Forest department will focus on improving technical support to field staff.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister visited Tingiria village in Mayurbhanj, met Hansdah’s father Nagai, and assured all support to the family as per government norms. Stating the Forest department lost two dedicated staff - Mathy Hansdah and Bimal Kumar Jena - in poachers’ attack within a month, the Minister said at least `10 lakh from government and `15 lakh from Similipal Foundation will be provided to families of the deceased. Chief Wildlife Warden SK Popli and Similipal field director Prakash Chand Gogineni accompanied the minister. Gogineni said STR is also planning to install infrared cameras to identify and track poachers’ movement.