Commercial building in Bhubaneswar catches fire, no injuries reported

The fire reportedly broke out in the basement and within minutes the entire building was engulfed with smoke.

Published: 19th June 2023 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha fire

Fire broke out in a commercial building in Odisha. (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fire broke out in a four-storeyed commercial building in the state capital's prime Saheed Nagar area on Monday. Four people were trapped inside a Spa in the building.

Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the scene after they were alerted about the incident.

Two firefighting vehicles consisting of 25 personnel rushed to the spot to douse the blaze in the commercial building near BMC Bhawani Mall.

The fire reportedly broke out in the basement and within minutes the entire building was engulfed with smoke. While the staff and customers present in the basement and three other floors managed to leave the building on their own, the fire personnel had to evacuate four staff of an office on the fourth floor.

"Four persons were stuck on the fourth floor due to the smoke and they were not able to take the stairs. The team went to the top of an adjacent three-storeyed building and a ladder was used to evacuate those present on the fourth floor of the affected building," said a fire officer.

"No injuries were reported in the incident. Initial investigation suggests that the fire possibly broke out due to a short circuit in the basement," he added. 

