Double murder rocks Jagatsinghpur of Odisha, accused held

Sahdev and his son Ritesh Lenka also sustained injuries  in the attack and have been admitted to Kujang CHC for treatment.

Crowd gathers around the house in Expressway colony where the double murder took place on Sunday | Express

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man of Jagannathpur under Kujang police station killed two women and seriously injured two others on Sunday morning allegedly over past family rivalry.The accused Jyoti Prakash Nath Sharma alias Kalia has been arrested.

According to police sources, Kalia was staying in the government quarters allotted to his father, who retired five years ago, in Expressway Colony. Allegedly a drug addict, Kalia had a tiff with wife very often. Under the influence of addiction, he reportedly tortured his wife mentally and physically following which she left him a month back.

However, Kalia suspected the involvement of two women in creating rift between him and his wife. One of them Nirmala Lenka, 54, was a teacher from Ameipal in Kendrpara district and was staying in Expressway colony, while Anita Rout, 42, alias Sujata, was Kalia’s neighbour.

On Sunday morning when Nirmala was leaving for morning walk, Kalia accosted her and castigated her for interfering in their life. When Nirmala’s husband Sahdev protested and scolded Kalia, he brought a sharp sword from his house and fatally assaulted Nirmala, alleged Sahdev in the FIR he lodged with police. Later, he attacked his neighbour Anita with the same sword, the complaint added.  Though Anita was shifted to Kujang community health centre for treatment, she succumbed.

Sahdev and his son Ritesh Lenka also sustained injuries  in the attack and have been admitted to Kujang CHC for treatment.In the FIR, Sahdev alleged that Kalia had been extorting locals to buy drugs. “On Sunday morning, he demanded money from my wife  and Anita to procure drugs which both refused. Kalia got angry and killed my wife and Anita with a sharp weapon. We have no interference in their family dispute,” the complainant further stated.

Locals alleged that Kalia was often terrorising people by brandishing a sword. “It is being suspected that he had killed his mother last year due to family dispute and drug addiction. But since there was no evidence against him, he escaped,” they alleged.

SDPO, Tirtol Prasant Kumar Majhi said past rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the double murder. “The accused has been arrested by Kujang police. Forensic team has been pressed into service while we have seized a blood stained sword from his possession. Investigation is on,” he added.

