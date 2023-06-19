Forester death: Operations to sanitise Similipal tiger reserve launched

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a forester was shot dead by poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), the Odisha Police joined forces with Forest department to launch a massive scouring operation and identified 200 to 250 villages around the big cat habitat which is inhabited by armed poachers.

Going by intelligence sources, the poachers are mostly locals inhabiting the villages in the fringe areas of the tiger reserve. Joint squads of Mayurbhanj police and Forest department have been formed to raid the villages, seize arms and ammunition from the poachers and initiate legal action against them.

Four special squads, each consisting of an inspector-ranked officer, 10 constables and around five forest personnel, will carry out operations in the villages located in seven to eight blocks including Thakurmunda, Jashipur, Karanjia, Bahalda, Bangriposi and Udala.

This is the biggest such operation unleashed by the police in collaboration with the forest to sanitise the villages abutting the all-important tiger reserve of the state. With numerous entry points available through the 2,750 sq km forest, the Similipal south and north divisions were at their wit’s end to restrict poachers’ movements, leading to increased poaching.

“We are carrying out search operations in the villages to nab the poachers and seize arms from them. The operations are based on intelligence inputs and our objective is to sanitise the villages inhabited by poachers,” Eastern Range IG Himansu Kumar Lal told The New Indian Express.

Sources said police had carried out searches in at least four villages on Saturday. During the operation, two weapons were seized and at least six poachers involved in the crime were identified by the police.

Four squads have been placed in Udala, Thakurmunda, Jashipur and Karanjia. Search operations will be carried out in the villages till all the identified armed poachers are arrested, Mayurbhanj SP Battula Gangadhar told this newspaper.

“The anti-socials, who are manufacturing guns locally and supplying them to the poachers, have also been identified and action will be initiated against them. We are also planning to provide training to forest patrolling squads to enable them to carry out operations strategically,” said the Mayurbhanj SP.

Odisha Police and Forest department officials are also planning to set up a special squad called Simlipal Protection Cell to curb poaching and nab anti-socials involved in the illegal wildlife trade. A proposal in this regard will be sent to the state government soon, said sources.

Unlike the state police, the Forest department is short of skilled and its personnel do not have the advanced expertise to face armed miscreants which is why structured training will help minimise the damage on both sides (forest personnel and poachers), in case exchange of fire takes place between them.

Late on Friday night, Mathy Hansdah, a tribal forester, was shot dead by poachers when he along with other field staff was patrolling the Upper Barahkamuda range which is part of the core area of the TR. This is the second such incident of forest personnel being killed by poachers within a month. On May 22 evening, forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena was shot dead by poachers.

