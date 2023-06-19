Home States Odisha

Forester death: Operations to sanitise Similipal tiger reserve launched

Odisha police and Forest dept identify 200-odd villages, to search for illegal arms and poachers.

Published: 19th June 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Similipal Tiger Reserve

Similipal Tiger Reserve

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a forester was shot dead by poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), the Odisha Police joined forces with Forest department to launch a massive scouring operation and identified 200 to 250 villages around the big cat habitat which is inhabited by armed poachers.

Going by intelligence sources, the poachers are mostly locals inhabiting the villages in the fringe areas of the tiger reserve. Joint squads of Mayurbhanj police and Forest department have been formed to raid the villages, seize arms and ammunition from the poachers and initiate legal action against them.

Four special squads, each consisting of an inspector-ranked officer, 10 constables and around five forest personnel, will carry out operations in the villages located in seven to eight blocks including Thakurmunda, Jashipur, Karanjia, Bahalda, Bangriposi and Udala.

This is the biggest such operation unleashed by the police in collaboration with the forest to sanitise the villages abutting the all-important tiger reserve of the state. With numerous entry points available through the 2,750 sq km forest, the Similipal south and north divisions were at their wit’s end to restrict poachers’ movements, leading to increased poaching.

“We are carrying out search operations in the villages to nab the poachers and seize arms from them. The operations are based on intelligence inputs and our objective is to sanitise the villages inhabited by poachers,” Eastern Range IG Himansu Kumar Lal told The New Indian Express.

Sources said police had carried out searches in at least four villages on Saturday. During the operation, two weapons were seized and at least six poachers involved in the crime were identified by the police.
Four squads have been placed in Udala, Thakurmunda, Jashipur and Karanjia. Search operations will be carried out in the villages till all the identified armed poachers are arrested, Mayurbhanj SP Battula Gangadhar told this newspaper.

“The anti-socials, who are manufacturing guns locally and supplying them to the poachers, have also been identified and action will be initiated against them. We are also planning to provide training to forest patrolling squads to enable them to carry out operations strategically,” said the Mayurbhanj SP.

Odisha Police and Forest department officials are also planning to set up a special squad called Simlipal Protection Cell to curb poaching and nab anti-socials involved in the illegal wildlife trade. A proposal in this regard will be sent to the state government soon, said sources.

Unlike the state police, the Forest department is short of skilled and its personnel do not have the advanced expertise to face armed miscreants which is why structured training will help minimise the damage on both sides (forest personnel and poachers), in case exchange of fire takes place between them.

Late on Friday night, Mathy Hansdah, a tribal forester, was shot dead by poachers when he along with other field staff was patrolling the Upper Barahkamuda range which is part of the core area of the TR.  This is the second such incident of forest personnel being killed by poachers within a month. On May 22 evening, forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena was shot dead by poachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Similipal Tiger Reserve
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp