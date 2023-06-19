Home States Odisha

Intercontinental Cup: CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1 crore for team India

Addressing the closing ceremony, the chief minister said it is a matter of great pride for the state to host the prestigious Intercontinental Cup.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

All members of Indian and Lebanese teams were felicitated with gold and silver medals by the guests.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced prize money of Rs 1 crore for Team India, which was crowned the champion of Hero Intercontinental Cup, 2023. The Indian team, Blue Tigers, beat Lebanon 2-0 with goals from skipper Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte at the final, played at the Kalinga Stadium here. The chief minister handed over the trophy to the champions in front of a jubilant crowd.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the chief minister said it is a matter of great pride for the state to host the prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulating the Indian team for the victory in the face of stiff competition, the chief minister said, "It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in the state and the country".All members of Indian and Lebanese teams were felicitated with gold and silver medals by the guests.

