Home States Odisha

Kharif cultivation, a setback for Cuttack farmers

Similarly, superintending engineer, Irrigation, Jagatpur North Division Sarbeswar Behera said efforts are on to release water in Kendrapara and Pattamundai canal by July first week. 

Published: 19th June 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer ploughing his land for Kharif season I Express

A farmer ploughing his land for Kharif season I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Kharif cultivation has taken a hit in at least 14 blocks of Cuttack district owing to inadequate rainfall in June.The absence of canal irrigation has only made matters worse for farmers. Source said the district agriculture office has set a target to cultivate paddy on 1,35,013 hectare land and pulses on 2,290 hectare in the district during the kharif season.

Farmers who have taken up paddy cultivation have already procured seeds and ploughed their fields twice for sowing of saplings. But inadequate rainfall has proved a hindrance for the farmers to move ahead with the cultivation process.

A few farmers of Nischintakoili block said they ploughed their land after Akshya Tritiya. But with little rain and water in canals they are yet to sow seeds for preparing saplings. “We are not sure when it will or when the Water Resources department will release water in the canals,” they said.

Farmers who solely depend on monsoon rains are more worried as they may not be able to take up paddy cultivation on 12,985 hectare of non-irrigated land in the district. As per reports, the district has received 33.19 mm rainfall against the normal 213 mm in June.

Superintending engineer, Irrigation, Mahanadi South Division Rajesh Mohanty said he had issued a letter to the Roads and Buildings department to clear cofferdams set up for construction of bridges at different points in Taladanda canal by June 30 to facilitate release of water for irrigation from July 1.

Similarly, superintending engineer, Irrigation, Jagatpur North Division Sarbeswar Behera said efforts are on to release water in Kendrapara and Pattamundai canal by July first week. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharif cultivation Paddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp