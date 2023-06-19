Kharif cultivation, a setback for Cuttack farmers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Kharif cultivation has taken a hit in at least 14 blocks of Cuttack district owing to inadequate rainfall in June.The absence of canal irrigation has only made matters worse for farmers. Source said the district agriculture office has set a target to cultivate paddy on 1,35,013 hectare land and pulses on 2,290 hectare in the district during the kharif season.

Farmers who have taken up paddy cultivation have already procured seeds and ploughed their fields twice for sowing of saplings. But inadequate rainfall has proved a hindrance for the farmers to move ahead with the cultivation process.

A few farmers of Nischintakoili block said they ploughed their land after Akshya Tritiya. But with little rain and water in canals they are yet to sow seeds for preparing saplings. “We are not sure when it will or when the Water Resources department will release water in the canals,” they said.

Farmers who solely depend on monsoon rains are more worried as they may not be able to take up paddy cultivation on 12,985 hectare of non-irrigated land in the district. As per reports, the district has received 33.19 mm rainfall against the normal 213 mm in June.

Superintending engineer, Irrigation, Mahanadi South Division Rajesh Mohanty said he had issued a letter to the Roads and Buildings department to clear cofferdams set up for construction of bridges at different points in Taladanda canal by June 30 to facilitate release of water for irrigation from July 1.

Similarly, superintending engineer, Irrigation, Jagatpur North Division Sarbeswar Behera said efforts are on to release water in Kendrapara and Pattamundai canal by July first week.

