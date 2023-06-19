Mobile thief held in Odisha, more than 50 handsets seized

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: After giving a slip to police for the past two months, the main accused behind innumerable mobile phone thefts Ganesh Morya was arrested near Jharsuguda railway station on Saturday night. Police said, a special team was formed to catch the accused and night-time surveillance began in a big way. Keeping CCTV footage information in view, Morya was held. The team comprised SI Maheshwar Panigrahi, Geetanjali Mishra, Devendra Nayak, Lochan Sha and Sarveshwar Sha.

During interrogation, Morya revealed that he was residing at Orga village in Korba district of Chhattisgarh and came to Jharsuguda by train to commit the thefts. After the crime, he used to return, police said adding, the accused confessed to having sold the stolen articles at Korba and nearby areas with the help of some associates.

Police also raided Ganesh’s house in Korba and shops of two of his associates. Around 17 stolen mobile phones, more than 40 dismantled mobile phones, 500 gram of silver ornaments, 20 gram of gold jewellery and over Rs 29,000 in cash were seized.

It was difficult to catch the thief despite frequent thefts because he escaped to Chhattisgarh. Morevover, Morya worked with his associates to hide the stolen goods, informed SDPO Nimal Mohapatra during a press briefing.

JHARSUGUDA: After giving a slip to police for the past two months, the main accused behind innumerable mobile phone thefts Ganesh Morya was arrested near Jharsuguda railway station on Saturday night. Police said, a special team was formed to catch the accused and night-time surveillance began in a big way. Keeping CCTV footage information in view, Morya was held. The team comprised SI Maheshwar Panigrahi, Geetanjali Mishra, Devendra Nayak, Lochan Sha and Sarveshwar Sha. During interrogation, Morya revealed that he was residing at Orga village in Korba district of Chhattisgarh and came to Jharsuguda by train to commit the thefts. After the crime, he used to return, police said adding, the accused confessed to having sold the stolen articles at Korba and nearby areas with the help of some associates. Police also raided Ganesh’s house in Korba and shops of two of his associates. Around 17 stolen mobile phones, more than 40 dismantled mobile phones, 500 gram of silver ornaments, 20 gram of gold jewellery and over Rs 29,000 in cash were seized.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was difficult to catch the thief despite frequent thefts because he escaped to Chhattisgarh. Morevover, Morya worked with his associates to hide the stolen goods, informed SDPO Nimal Mohapatra during a press briefing.