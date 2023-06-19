One succumbs in Tata Steel blast furnace mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: One among the 19 workers of Tata Steel’s Meeramandali plant who had sustained burn injuries after a steam pipe burst inside the plant, succumbed on Saturday.The deceased, 34-year-old Sraban Kumar Pandit was getting treated at the National Burns Centre in Mumbai following the mishap. He belonged to Madhubani district in Bihar.

Tata Steel authorities said Pandit who worked as an assistant technician at the Blast Furnace of Power Plant 2, was an employee of Tata Steel Technical Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Steel.The press release by the company stated that two more injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at the Burns Centre in Mumbai. While 10 others are receiving treatment at the Tata Main hospital in Jamshedpur, the remaining are in Cuttack.

The mishap occurred last Tuesday after a steam pipe in the blast furnace burst leaving 19 workers injured. The victims were initially taken to the Tata Occupation Health Centre and then shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack. Later, the company airlifted three critically injured patients to the National Burn Centre in Mumbai and two others to its burn centre in Jamshedpur.

The company has, meanwhile, launched an internal investigation into the matter. The deputy director of Factories and Boilers had initiated inquiry into the accident, preliminary report of which was submitted to the district collector.

