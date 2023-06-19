Puri under security cover for Rath Yatra

Home States Odisha

Chariots of the Trinity stationed close to the Srimandir on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: With less than 24 hours remaining for Trinity’s annual sojourn to Sri Gundicha temple, full-proof arrangements by the state police, railway police and Coast Guard are in place for the safe conduct of the grand fete beginning Tuesday.

Addressing media persons on Sunday, additional DGP, Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar,  explained on the arrangements made for Rath Yatra. “For the first time Coast Guard helicopter will patrol the beach and fast patrol vehicles deployed closeby. Intercepter boats will be stationed at Paradip, ready for any contingency, till July 2,” he said.

Railway ADG Dayal Gangwar and DIG Satyajit Naik were briefed on the extensive planning by the railway police and Coast Guard. The Railways will install face recognising cameras on the railway platforms to screen the crowd of suspicious people.  A total of 125 special trains will ply to Puri during the festival. 

A large number of CCTV cameras assisted by drone cameras connected to a number of control stations will also be functional during the Rath Yatra, informed Gangwar. About 170 platoons of police will be deployed for the fete while for the Nabajouban darshan ritual on Monday, 70 platoons of police are in preparedness.

Under special mobility plan, an advisory on vehicular movement to Puri was also issued on Sunday, said transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur. Vehicles on the Bhubaneswar-Puri route and Konark will be allowed to park near grid substation and Talabania area while vehicles coming from Brahmagiri parked in Florence India Garden parking space.

This apart 24 places have been reserved for two-wheeler parking. The restriction will be effective from June 19 midnight to June 21. The entire town has been divided into 14 zones and 29 sectors. An integrated traffic control room will operate round the clock till the end of the fete. Special green corridor for emergency ambulance services has been incorporated, said Thakur.

Fifty million drinking water bottles are to be distributed among devotees besides numerous public water fountain points will provide relief to devotees from heat and humidity during the festival. A large number of water sprinklers and cold water mist sprayers will be used to cool the atmosphere, informed additional district magistrate PK Sahu. Besides, a number of first aid centres with medicos and ambulances will be in alertness, he added. On the day, a mock drill of pulling of three chariots was held at police grounds. “The purpose was to rehearse crowd control and keep the inner cordon safe, Kumar stated.

