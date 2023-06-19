Recurring power trips spell misery in Odisha's Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BERHAMPUR: Frequent disruption in power supply to both urban and rural areas of Jeypore has made the life of the residents miserable who are already reeling under scorching weather conditions. Sources said most of the domestic power supply lines under Jeypore-Jayanagar grid have been witnessing fluctuations in power supply both during the day and the night even without rain or stormy weather condition.

Locals complained that they are left to bear the brunt of the harsh weather since power outages occur nearly 10-15 times almost every day. According to information, power supply to the Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL)’s Jeypore-Jayanagar grid is received from the Machkund power station and further distributed to other areas of the region. However, frequent fluctuations in supply from Machkund power station further lead to disrupted supply to other areas.

Locals alleged that the poor and worn-out condition of power generation equipment at the Machkund power station was the main reason for disruption in electric supply to Jayanagar grid. Superintending engineer, TPSODL, Jeypore, Manmath Mishra said there was a drop in power supply to the town areas due to supply break from Machkund to Jayanagar grid.“We are trying to get electricity from other sources to maintain uninterrupted power supply in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile in Berhampur, after receiving huge backlash for frequent power disruption, TPSODL has started implementing corrective measures. As per official sources, the company has nearly completed the network restoration work following the recent Kalbaishakhi spells. Its staff worked day and night to restore power supply in all affected areas after spells of nor’wester rains.

To ensure reliable power supply and swift restoration in the event of another Kalbaishakhi spell, TPSODL has deployed 4,420 ground staff equipped with poles, conductors, hydra and pole masters, an official press release stated. Besides, it has also deployed Aska lights for restoration works during night and 700 staff members who can be deployed in case of exigencies. Leaves of all TPSODL technical staff have been cancelled and call centre reinforced with additional manpower, said Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL.

