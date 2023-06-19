Home States Odisha

Six held for looting house of businessman in Kalahandi, 10 for a bid in Balangir

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BALANGIR: As many as six members of an armed dacoity gang were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in looting the house of a businessman of Kesinga in Kalahandi district last month.

Sources said on the intervening night of May 28 and 29, masked miscreants broke into the house of businessman Subash Chandra Agarwal in Jagannath Pada area of Kesinga and decamped with cash and several other valuable items.

The accused had reportedly held Agarwal and his family members hostage and at gunpoint looted Rs 6 lakh cash, many gold and diamond jewellery, two mobile phones and other valuable articles before fleeing the spot.

On receiving complaint, police began investigation and on Sunday, arrested six persons. An amount of Rs 1.12 lakh cash, two motorcycles and four mobile phones besides other articles were seized from their possession.

Similarly in Balangir, Town police arrested 10 persons including two minors for allegedly planning to loot the house of a businessman late on Saturday night.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tofan Bag said the accused were planning to loot the house of the businessman located on the campus of Upahar complex near Sapna Lodge of Balangir’s Patna Chowk.

