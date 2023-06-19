Home States Odisha

Vigilance arrests senior assistant in Odisha, unearths Rs 3 crore property

During the search, movable and immovable assets worth crores were unearthed.

Published: 19th June 2023

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vigilance officials of Balasore circle arrested a senior revenue assistant of Baripada sub-collector’s office Ram Chandra Sen on Sunday and produced him in Vigilance Court of Balasore for allegedly possessing assets worth more than Rs 3 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Vigilance SP Narahari Naik said based on allegations of amassing wealth illegally, Vigilance sleuths including an additional SP, five DSPs, seven inspectors and other staff simultaneously searched five establishments of Sen in the district on Saturday.

During the search, movable and immovable assets worth crores were unearthed. A palatial three-storeyed building spread over 13,277 sqft at Raghunathganj in Kuliana worth over Rs 2 crore and 15 plots in prime area of Baripada town, Kuliana, Samakhunta and Bangiriposi, worth Rs 16.16 lakh as per the registered sale deed were found in Sen’s possession. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher, the officials said.

Besides, bank and insurance deposits of over Rs 40 lakh, three four-wheelers worth Rs 20.50 lakh, four two wheelers, cash, gold jewellery and household articles worth over Rs 30.55 lakh were also found.  

After  the search, the officials assessed the property value at Rs 3,62,84,897 in the name of the officer which was 201 per cent more than his known sources of income, Vigilance SP said. He was remanded in judicial custody as his bail application was rejected.

