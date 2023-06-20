15 platoons police deployed for Rath Yatra in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At least 15 platoons of police force have been deployed for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra at different places in and around Cuttack city. The festival will be observed at several localities of the city and in order to ensure order, massive arrangements have been made for ‘pahandi’, guarding and pulling of the chariots, traffic clearance and diversion.

Besides, police teams will patrol the stretch of NH-16 from Jagatpur to Phulnakhara. DCP Pinak Mishra said 26 inspectors, 80 SIs/ASIs along with over 100 male and female constables and 140 home guards will be on Rath Yatra on Monday. At least two additional DCPs and nine ACPs will supervise arrangements for the festival.

While police aid posts will function round-the-clock at temporary Mausima Mandir near Belleview Square, Baba Sagar Das Bidhyapitha ground, Dolamundai, near Ranihat Devi Ghar and Puri Bus Stand near Badambadi to render assistance to general public and look after their safety and security during the festival, the delegates of different Ratha Yatra committees have been advised to obtain NOC from executive engineer, Roads and Buildings regarding the sustainability and stability of the chariots including the brake system, Mishra added.



