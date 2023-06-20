Home States Odisha

15 platoons police deployed for Rath Yatra in Cuttack

At least 15 platoons of police force have been deployed for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra at different places in and around Cuttack city.

Published: 20th June 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representative image | Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  At least 15 platoons of police force have been deployed for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra at different places in and around Cuttack city. The festival will be observed at several localities of the city and in order to ensure order, massive arrangements have been made for ‘pahandi’, guarding and pulling of the chariots, traffic clearance and diversion. 

Besides, police teams will patrol the stretch of NH-16 from Jagatpur to Phulnakhara. DCP Pinak Mishra said 26 inspectors, 80 SIs/ASIs along with over 100 male and female constables and 140 home guards will be on Rath Yatra on Monday. At least two additional DCPs and nine ACPs will supervise arrangements for the festival. 

While police aid posts will function round-the-clock at temporary Mausima Mandir near Belleview Square, Baba Sagar Das Bidhyapitha ground, Dolamundai, near Ranihat Devi Ghar and Puri Bus Stand near Badambadi to render assistance to general public and look after their safety and security during the festival, the delegates of different Ratha Yatra committees have been advised to obtain NOC from executive engineer, Roads and Buildings regarding the sustainability and stability of the chariots including the brake system, Mishra added.    
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp