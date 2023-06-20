Home States Odisha

BJD slams BJP over delay in inclusion of three tribal languages in eighth schedule

Ho is spoken by over ten lakh tribals and is the second language after Santhali which has already been included in the eighth schedule.

Published: 20th June 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Monday hit out at BJP for delay in inclusion of three tribal languages of the state in the eighth schedule of the Constitution alleging it is disinterested in pursuing the issue. 

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Basanti Hembram said Ho, Mundari and Bhumij, the three main tribal languages of the state are yet to be included in the eighth schedule despite the BJD raising the issue in the Parliament and outside for years. She alleged BJP ministers and MPs from the state have never raised the issue. “This shows BJP does not have any interest in the growth of tribal languages of the state,” the minister added.

Stating Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has raised the issue several times and even written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Hembram said no decision has been taken over the issue so far. BJD MPs have also raised the demand several times in the Parliament, but surprisingly the BJP has remained silent over the issue, she said.

Ho is spoken by over ten lakh tribals and is the second language after Santhali which has already been included in the eighth schedule. Similarly, Mundari is spoken by more than eight lakh tribals of the state. Hembram said the state government has appointed 250 primary school teachers for teaching Mundari, known as ‘Mundari Bani’. Similarly, more than three lakh tribals speak Bhumij. 

The minister said the state government has taken several steps for empowerment of tribals.  Hostels have been provided for five lakh tribal girl students and special development councils (SDCs) constituted in 23 districts, she added.

Comments

