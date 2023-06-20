Devotees brave heat, walk barefoot for miles to reach Puri

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

PURI: Devotion neither knows pain nor distance. This seems to hold true for Prashant Dash whose feet are sore with blisters from walking barefoot on the newly-laid road to Puri. The 26-year-old youth from Dhenkanal will not stop till he reaches Badadanda (Grand Road).

With the Holy Trinity’s grand Rath Yatra a few hours away, Prashant and many other devotees across all age groups are walking barefoot on the National Highway-316 to Puri despite the sweltering heat and humidity. Clad in T-shirts with pictures of Lord Jagannath and covering their heads with towels, they have been walking for several kilometres at a stretch to reach Puri just in time for the Lords’ Rath Yatra. Their driving force, they said, is not just faith and devotion towards the Trinity but also their determination of pulling the three chariots.

A Sankirtan Mandali of 15 persons has come from Radharaman Matha in Jajpur. While the oldest in the group is 73-year-old Biplaba Swain, the youngest is 20-year-old Tukuna Rath. Despite the sun beating down hard, none has fallen ill so far.

“We have bruises on our feet but except for halting at some spots during the peak sun hours and resting, we haven’t stopped walking. Being devotees of Lord Jagannath, we have strong perseverance to face any hardship that comes our way including this heat,” said Swain who also plays ‘mardala’ and sings Jagannath bhajans while walking.

The group started walking two days back with some of its elderly members undertaking this tedious journey to Puri from the Radharaman Matha to participate in Rath Yatra for 10 years now. Another couple from Bankura in West Bengal, Datatreya and Sukriti Pradhan decided to walk to Puri after reaching Balasore from their village five days back.

With swollen legs and unflinching devotion, the couple reached the Grand Road on Monday. “This is our first year of marriage and we wanted to fulfil our vow of coming to Puri to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath, Maa Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra on their chariots,” said Sukriti.

Youngster carves out Nandighosha from a piece of chalk

Cuttack: With hours to go for world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri, a young artist from Cuttack city has carved a miniature replica of Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosh chariot from a piece of chalk. Surya Narayan Nayak, a resident of Bidyadharpur in Cuttack, carved the 6 cm high and 2 cm wide miniature chariot before colouring it with fabric colour. It took him four days to complete the task.

A Plus Three pass out from Stewart Science College, Surya said he never received any training and has been keen on pursuing his hobby of carving out delicate works of art since childhood. The motive of making the chalk art is to show his love, relationship and prayers for Lord Jagannath. “I used needles and blades for carving the chariot,” he said. Surya said he is keen to present the miniature chariot to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

