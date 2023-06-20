Dwitiya Srikshetra gets ready for Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As Rath Yatra commences, the Mayurbhanj administration has strengthened security arrangements in Dwitiya Srikshetra here to check unlawful activities and maintain crowd movement during the annual sojourn of the Trinity.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Monday, Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar said that Rath Yatra in Baripada is unique as the chariot of Goddess Subhadra is pulled exclusively by women devotees.

“Around 27 platoons of police force along with two additional SPs (ASP), six deputy SPs (DSP), 15 inspectors, 90 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors besides 13 striking forces and two platoons of women police force will be deployed for smooth conduct of the festival,” he added. Besides, the district police has installed CCTVs along the Grand Road and other crucial locations.

To check entry of anti-socials, temporary tents would be put up at the entry and exit points of Baripada town, the SP informed adding, police personnel will check the vehicles passing through these two points. A 24-hour police helpline will be available at a suitable place on the Grand Road to address issues faced by devotees during the Car festival.

Official sources informed that some police personnel wearing informal clothes will be deployed at crucial locations in crowded areas along the Grand Road to prevent any untoward incidents. “Special provisions will be made for smooth management of traffic. Besides, vehicles will not be allowed on the Grand Road and those coming from Udala will reach Balasore Golei, then to Palobani and Baripada bus terminal through Daragadahi Golei to prevent congestion,” they added.

Sculptor Satya Maharana makes miniature chariot from old newspapers

Berhampur: Going an extra mile with his creativity, Berhampur-based sculptor Satya Maharana, who has received several national and international awards for his creative pursuits, has this year made the smallest chariot of Lord Jagannath from old newspapers. Measuring seven inches in height and 4.5 inch in width, the chariot weights around 45 gram. Being an exact replica of Puri’s Nandighosha (Lord Jagannath’s chariot), the cart has 16 wheels, four horses, two Olot Shua, Dadhinuti and Patit Pawan Bana. Speaking of his extraordinary creation, Maharana said it took him just one day to create the chariot. Earlier, he had created the world’s smallest chariot measuring just one cm in height and the artwork had found its place in the India Book of Records.

